Taliban Increases Security Presence & Restrictions In Panjshir

Afghanistan International: Local sources say the Taliban has strengthened its military presence in Panjshir by setting up new security checkpoints and tightening night-time movement restrictions. In recent weeks, two videos have been published showing activities by Taliban opponents in Panjshir. On 25 May, the Afghanistan Green Trend, a group affiliated with former Vice President Amrullah Saleh said it had targeted a vehicle carrying Taliban forces in Panjshir’s Abdullah Khel valley. Reports by international human rights organisations show that residents of Panjshir have repeatedly faced arbitrary arrests, torture, ill-treatment, movement restrictions and collective punishments in recent years. Click here to read more (external link).