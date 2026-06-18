As rifts continue, Taliban seek to remove key commander in Badakhshan

Amu: Taliban are seeking to replace Juma Khan Fateh, one of their powerful commanders in the northeastern province of Badakhshan, following a deepening dispute between him and the Taliban leadership, local sources told Amu on Thursday. Fateh is also the Taliban’s deputy governor in Zabul province in the south of the country. Ahead of this position, he was Taliban’s district governor in Nusai district of Badakhshan. In late 2024, he was appointed by Taliban leader to lead the commission that handled the campaign against poppy cultivation in the province. Although he has been shifted to another duty in Zabul, but he has kept his influence in Badakhshan, sources said. Click here to read more (external link).