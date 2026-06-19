Former Afghan Army Commander Killed Brutally In Parwan, Say Sources

Afghanistan International: Sources said he previously served as commander of a company in the 3rd Battalion of the 4th Brigade, 201st Selab Corps under the former regime. He had recently disappeared, and his body was found on Friday. The killing comes amid continued reports by international organisations, including the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and Amnesty International, documenting reprisals, arbitrary arrests, torture and killings of former government officials and security personnel under Taliban rule. Click here to read more (external link).