8am: Local sources in Baghlan province report that the Taliban targeted an unarmed civilian in Andarab, unleashing a barrage of gunfire. The incident occurred on Monday, November 20, in the Qasan Dara area of Andarab. The young man subjected to the gunfire was named Mir Aqa. Following his arrest, the Taliban reportedly executed him by firing squad. Sources indicate that Mir Aqa had no affiliations with any military factions. Click here to read more (external link).