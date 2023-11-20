Rising suicides and child marriages in Afghanistan: Rawadari Report

Khaama: Commanders of the Taliban in various provinces have continued to engage in marriages with underage girls. The report states, “In Nimroz province, a local Taliban official forcibly married a 13-year-old girl. Due to economic difficulties and security concerns, the victim’s family could not raise objections to this incident. In another case in Maidan Wardak province, a girl was married off by force before reaching the legal age of marriage for a sum of 600,000 Afghanis.” In a similar incident, it has been reported that another Taliban commander in Imam Sahib District of Kunduz province married a 15-year-old girl without her family’s consent, despite having two other wives. Another instance highlighted concerns a Taliban commander in the Darqad district of Takhar province who married a girl as his third wife on August 26, 2022. Rawadari has also noted similar cases in Maidan Wardak province. They emphasize that many similar incidents have occurred in eastern provinces but are less publicized due to security concerns and cultural sensitivities. Click here to read more (externa link).