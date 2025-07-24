Rights Report Details Brutal Torture In Taliban Intelligence Prisons

Afghanistan International: The World Organization Against Torture has released a report exposing new and detailed accounts of physical and psychological abuse in Taliban detention centres, citing evidence of systematic torture by the group’s intelligence agency. The report, based on extensive interviews with detainees held between 2021 and 2024, documents severe human rights violations including the burning of bodies with heated rods, beatings with electric cables, electric shocks, and sexual assault. Many victims were arrested arbitrarily and subjected to abuse during detention. The report further documents widespread discrimination against religious and ethnic minorities, particularly Shia Muslims and Hazaras. Detainees recounted being subjected to derogatory slurs, denied family contact, and insulted based on their ethnicity and faith throughout their detention. Click here to read more (external link).