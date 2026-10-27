The Anti-Taliban Resistance Has Survived. Can It Win?

War on the Rocks: The anti-Taliban resistance has made real strides in its five years on the battlefield: The number of groups and the tempo of their claimed attacks have increased, despite lacking an overt state sponsor or an established cross-border military sanctuary. However, the resistance should unify and focus its combined efforts on securing a foothold in remote provinces like Badakhshan to offer itself as a viable governing alternative to the Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).

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