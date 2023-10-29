Suppressive policies blamed for Herat earthquake deaths: Sky News

Khaama: According to Sky News, dozens of women in Herat lost their lives during the earthquake as they were trapped under rubble. They hesitated to escape because they feared not having their hijabs. The report states, “Women who were confined at home under the strict Taliban laws have now perished.” Meanwhile, a female doctor in Herat’s provincial hospital told Khaama Press News Agency that in the initial hours of the earthquake, earthquake-affected women in “Taliban-controlled” areas were not allowed to be treated by male doctors. Click here to read more (external link).