8am: If this issue persists, our country is predicted to face a severe shortage of experienced and capable human resources, making it unable to undertake large-scale national projects without the assistance of foreign forces… In a bleak analysis, it could be argued that the primary objective of the Taliban is to deprive girls of modern education and to lure teenagers and young people into religious schools. In doing so, they are shaping an indoctrinated generation, easily exploited by foreign intelligence agencies, working to the advantage of others.