The Importance of Popular Resistance Against the Taliban

8am: The political movements that try to challenge the Taliban should not be established only in foreign countries aiming at exploiting the people again with the support of foreigners and a shift in their foreign policy. Such currents, even if they come to work with the support of foreigners, will still go through the same fate as the technocrats supported by the Westerners in Afghanistan. Political currents dependent on foreigners are short-lived and only appear in politics when the foreign masters see fit. People’s resistance should not be in the hands of foreigners and should be carried out with the assistance of external powers. This is because foreigners pursue their own goals and interests in any event and these interests can be changed. Popular resistance must rely on itself and act with complete independence. Click here to read more (external link).