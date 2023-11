Tolo News: The acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, has temporarily taken on the task of regulating the Islamic Emirate’s internal and external policy, which was one of the duties of the Prime Minister’s political deputy. [Mawlawi Abdul Kabir] Some political analysts said that the Islamic Emirate’s leaders’ presence is important in meetings, and urged that the current government provide an explanation for the officials’ attendance and absence. Click here to read more (external link).