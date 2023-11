8am: Sources indicate that the explosion occurred around 2:10 PM on Saturday, November 25, in the area of Sarak-e Awal-e Shahidi in Taliqan City, the center of Takhar province. According to the sources, the target was a Taliban Ranger-type vehicle. This comes after a Taliban commander named Hozaifa was killed, and his guard was injured in the Khaja Ghar district of this province by the Freedom Front of Afghanistan yesterday. Click here to read more (external link).