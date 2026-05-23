Sources: Taliban official agrees to disarm loyalists amid Badakhshan gold mine dispute

Amu: Juma Khan Fateh, the Taliban’s deputy governor in Zabul province in south, has agreed to disarm armed men loyal to him in Badakhshan as Taliban attempt to contain a widening dispute over gold mines in the northeastern province, local sources told Amu TV on Saturday. The reported agreement was reached during a meeting with Fasihuddin Fitrat, the Taliban army chief of staff, who traveled to Badakhshan last week amid escalating tensions between local residents and Taliban-linked groups over access to gold deposits. Click here to read more (external link).