NRF Leader Praises EU Lawmakers For Opposing Taliban Normalisation

Afghanistan International: Ahmad Massoud, leader of the National Resistance Front, thanked members of the European Parliament for opposing the normalisation of relations with the Taliban. The European Commission has confirmed that, in cooperation with Swedish authorities, it is planning to host technical meetings with a Taliban delegation in the Belgian capital over the coming summer, though the exact date of the visit has not yet been finalised. This will be the first time that the European Union has officially hosted Taliban officials since the fall of Kabul in August 2021. Click here to read more (external link).

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