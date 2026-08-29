Sources say Taliban shot two young men in north, displayed their bodies

Amu: Three sources told Amu TV that Taliban forces detained two young men in the mountains between Khost district in Baghlan and Worsaj district in Takhar and then shot and killed them. A resident of Khost district told Amu that the two had been passing through the area when they were detained. “They were passing through that area. The Taliban killed them on accusations of being part of the resistance, poured acid on their faces and hung their bodies in the square,” the resident said. A witness said Taliban forces accused the two men of links to the National Resistance Front, or NRF, and displayed their bodies in a public square as alleged resistance members. Click here to read more (external link).