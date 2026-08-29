Armed Opposition Steps Up Attacks On Taliban, Claims 50 In One Month

Afghanistan International: Three anti-Taliban fronts carried out at least 50 attacks across Afghanistan over the past month. The Freedom Front, United Front and National Resistance Front claim the attacks left dozens dead and wounded. Attacks by anti-Taliban fronts increased sharply in August, ahead of the fifth anniversary of the fall of Afghanistan. Their military strategy also shifted significantly during the month from guerrilla attacks towards more conventional front-line fighting. Click here to read more (external link).