Senior Taliban Official Urges Exiled Leaders To Return, Vows Safety

Afghanistan International: Shahabuddin Delawar, head of the Taliban’s Commission for Contact with Afghan Political Figures, made the appeal at a gathering in Kabul on Tuesday. Addressing veteran jihadi commander Abdul Rab Rasul Sayyaf by name, he said, “Ustad Sayyaf will either die in Türkiye or India; it is better for him to return to his homeland.” Delawar extended similar invitations to former vice-presidential candidate Mohammad Mohaqiq, former vice-president Karim Khalili and former Balkh governor Ata Mohammad Noor, assuring them that their “life, property and security” would be guaranteed. “If these figures care about Afghanistan and want a dignified life, they should return to the country,” he told the audience. Click here to read more (external link).