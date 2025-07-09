HRW Urges Global Support To Enforce ICC Warrants Against Taliban Leaders

Afghanistan International: Human Rights Watch (HRW) has welcomed the International Criminal Court’s decision to issue arrest warrants for two senior Taliban officials, calling the move a vital step toward accountability for human rights abuses in Afghanistan. Liz Evenson, HRW’s director for international justice, said the warrants send an important signal that “repressive actions” will not go unpunished. “The international community should back the ICC in its critical work in Afghanistan and globally,” she added. Click here to read more (external link).

