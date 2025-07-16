Russia Calls for Inclusive Political Structure in Afghanistan, Highlighting Ethnic Representation

Khaama: Russia emphasizes the need for an inclusive political structure in Afghanistan, stressing the importance of ethnic representation in governance. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, at the conclusion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ meeting in China, called for “national unity” in Afghanistan and the involvement of various ethnic and political groups in the country’s power structure. Lavrov emphasized that nearly all members of the organization have strengthened their bilateral relations with the Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).