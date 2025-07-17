Tajikistan Begins Forced Deportation of Afghan Refugees Ahead of Expiry of 15-Day Deadline

Khaama: As the 15-day deadline set by Tajik authorities for Afghan refugees nears its end, reports indicate that the government has already begun forcefully deporting more individuals. According to multiple sources, over 150 people were rounded up from local markets and public areas yesterday and deported from the country. Among those deported are men, women, elderly individuals, and minors under the age of 18. In many cases, families have been separated—children deported while their parents remain in Tajikistan, or spouses removed while their partners and children are left behind. The abrupt and aggressive nature of the deportations has caused widespread distress among the Afghan refugee community. Click here to read more (external link).