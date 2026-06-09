Protester Killed, Dozens Injured In Herat Protest, Says Witness

Afghanistan International: An eyewitness to Tuesday’s protests in Herat told Afghanistan International that he personally witnessed one person being killed and at least 22 others injured during the protest. Other local sources also reported civilian casualties and said there may have been at least one fatality. However, the exact number of dead and injured has not yet been independently verified. The protests erupted in Herat’s Jebrail area in response to a recent wave of arrests targeting women by the Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).

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