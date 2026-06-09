UN reports 57% increase in security, safety incidents in Afghanistan

Amu: The report, submitted by UN Secretary-General António Guterres to the UN Security Council and General Assembly, paints a picture of a country struggling with rising insecurity, a worsening humanitarian crisis, economic fragility, large-scale returns of migrants and continuing restrictions on women and girls under Taliban rule. Despite the increase in security incidents, the report says the Taliban continue to maintain effective control over the country and face no immediate threat to their rule from armed opposition groups. Anti-Taliban groups claimed responsibility for 18 attacks during the reporting period, including shootings, rocket attacks and grenade assaults targeting Taliban forces. Click here to read more (external link).