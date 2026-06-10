Taliban: Covering Women’s Faces Necessary “to Prevent Temptation”

8am: Following public protests in Herat against the detention of women for not wearing a chadari (burqa), the Taliban has issued a statement on hijab, calling on women to cover their entire bodies and faces and to behave in a manner that prevents their voices from being heard. In a statement titled “Islamic Hijab” published on Wednesday, Jun 10, the Taliban said that covering women’s faces is necessary “to prevent temptation” and that women are obligated to conceal their bodies and faces when appearing in public. According to the statement, women’s voices are also considered “awrah” (something that should be concealed) and should not be heard singing, reciting, or chanting. Click here to read more (external link).