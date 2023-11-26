PM Hassan’s Absence in Cabinet Meeting Raises Questions

Tolo News: TOLOnews’ findings show that there has been no news about any cabinet meeting under the Prime Minister, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund within nearly the past two months. However, the spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, Zabiullah Mujahid, stressed that Mullah Hassan Akhund was present in weekly cabinet meetings. “We have the cabinet meeting every Monday as usual in the capital, Kabul. The PM is holding it. The meeting took place in Kandahar, but the rest of the meetings will be in Kabul and the Prime Minister will be present,” he said. Click here to read more (external link).