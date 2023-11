8am: On Sunday, November 26, Hasht-e Subh Daily received information from a reliable source stating that the 90-year-old merchant had been in Taliban custody for approximately 22 days. Furthermore, the source claims that the Taliban’s motive for detaining Roshan is to extort money from him. As per the source, Roshan was taken into custody after selling two of his houses in the Kart-e 3 area of Kabul for $950,000. Click here to read more (external link).