Panjshir residents allege arrests, beatings after reported blast

Amu: Residents of Dara Abdullah Khel district in Panjshir province say Taliban forces detained and beat local elders and religious scholars following a reported explosion in the district last week, allegations that Taliban authorities deny. Several residents told Amu TV that Taliban forces have also imposed restrictions on nighttime movement and searched homes, creating what they described as an atmosphere of fear. The circumstances of the reported explosion remain unclear, and no group has claimed responsibility. Click here to read more (external link).