Hazara Representatives Condemn Ethnic Persecution, Forced Displacement and Land Grabbing in Afghanistan

8am: Representatives of political parties, civil and social organisations, and the Hazara community condemned ethnic and religious persecution, forced displacement, land grabbing, and violations of the rights of Hazaras and Shia Muslims in Afghanistan at a meeting. In a statement issued on Wednesday, October 28, the organisations said the current situation of Hazaras was part of a long history of oppression against the community. Hazara representatives also expressed concern over the forced displacement of people and the seizure of land and property in Kabul’s ninth and 15th districts and Jalalabad’s fourth district. Click here to read more (external link).