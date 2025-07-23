Former Afghan Interpreter Who Aided U.S. Military Detained by ICE

Khaama: An Afghan man who served as an interpreter for U.S. forces during the Afghanistan war has been arrested by U.S. immigration authorities, despite holding valid humanitarian protection. Identified by the alias “Zia,” he was granted residency due to credible threats from the Taliban after their return to power in 2021. According to a report by Reuters, Zia was detained after attending an official appointment in Connecticut related to his green card application. He was reportedly apprehended by armed, masked officers and subsequently transferred out of the state without prior warning. Click here to read more (external link).

