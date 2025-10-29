Pakistan’s Defence Minister Threatens To Drive Taliban ‘Back To Tora Bora Caves’

Afghanistan International: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has issued a sharp warning to the Taliban, threatening their complete destruction and saying Pakistan could force them to “flee back to the Tora Bora caves.” Asif claimed that Pakistan would not need to use even a fraction of its military power to “completely obliterate the Taliban regime” and said a repeat of the Taliban’s retreat into Tora Bora would be “a spectacle to watch.” The Tora Bora mountain complex in eastern Afghanistan gained notoriety for its strategic role after the Taliban’s fall in 2001. The minister accused the Taliban of dragging Afghanistan toward another war to preserve their rule and sustain what he called a “war economy.” Click here to read more (external link).

