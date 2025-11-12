Pakistan Warns Of Possible Military Action Inside Afghanistan After Islamabad Bombing

Afghanistan International: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned Tuesday that his country could carry out military action inside Afghanistan following a deadly suicide bombing in Islamabad that killed at least 12 people and wounded 30 others. Asif accused the Afghan Taliban of harbouring militants responsible for attacks in Pakistan and rejected their condemnation of the bombing as “insincere and meaningless.” Click here to read more (external link).
More on Pakistan-Afghanistan relations
- Can Pakistan-Afghanistan peace talks survive Islamabad, Delhi blasts?
- Taliban say they may host TTP if Islamabad calls them ‘good people’
- Afghan delegation declines Pakistan’s request for Fatwa on domestic conflicts
- Taliban Set Three-Month Deadline to Replace Trade Routes with Pakistan
- Taliban urge traders to reduce reliance on Pakistan
- Taliban’s Baradar demands halt to medicine imports from Pakistan, seeks trade guarantees
- Taliban commerce minister says border closures with Pakistan cost $200 million a month
- Afghanistan Seeks Alternatives to Pakistan Trade; Fallout Likely for Central Asia