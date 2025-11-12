Pakistan Warns Of Possible Military Action Inside Afghanistan After Islamabad Bombing

Afghanistan International: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned Tuesday that his country could carry out military action inside Afghanistan following a deadly suicide bombing in Islamabad that killed at least 12 people and wounded 30 others. Asif accused the Afghan Taliban of harbouring militants responsible for attacks in Pakistan and rejected their condemnation of the bombing as “insincere and meaningless.” Click here to read more (external link).

