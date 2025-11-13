Afghanistan defeat Qatar by 25 runs in T20 clash at Asian Town Cricket Stadium

Amu: Afghanistan secured a 25-run victory over Qatar in a one-off T20 international on Tuesday evening at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium, with captain Darwish Rasooli anchoring the innings and the bowlers delivering under pressure to seal the win. The win gives Afghanistan a 1–0 series result in the one-off contest and comes amid their broader efforts to expand international T20 experience ahead of next year’s ICC World T20 qualifiers. Click here to read more (external link).

Other Afghan Sports News