Pakistan-Taliban Tensions Cost Trade Sector $850 Million

Afghanistan International: Pakistani business newspaper Business Recorder reported that the closure of border crossings with Afghanistan in recent months has dealt a heavy blow to Pakistan’s trade, costing the country nearly $850 million in exports and transit revenues. The continued closure of Pakistan’s border crossings with Afghanistan, combined with rising regional tensions and the Middle East crisis, has placed growing pressure on Pakistan’s foreign trade sector. Business Recorder described the two developments as major economic shocks that have seriously challenged the country’s trade outlook and external revenues. Click here to read more (external link).

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