Three Afghans among four migrants burned alive in Southern Italy

Amu: Three Afghan nationals and one Pakistani national were killed in southern Italy after they were trapped inside a vehicle that was set on fire, Italian authorities said. Two Pakistani nationals have been arrested in connection with the attack. Investigators said surveillance footage showed the victims inside the vehicle as it burned and indicated they were unable to escape. Prosecutors allege that the suspects poured a flammable liquid onto the vehicle, set it ablaze and prevented the occupants from getting out as the fire spread. Click here to read more (external link).