Pakistan Rejects Taliban Claim Of Islamabad’s Role In Nuristan Clashes

Afghanistan International: Pakistan’s Information Ministry rejected Taliban claims that Islamabad was involved in the recent clashes in Nuristan, calling them self-invented lies. It said the accusations reflected the Taliban’s desperation and frustration over internal problems. The response came after Noorullah Noori, the Taliban’s Borders Minister, warned Pakistan about the consequences of interfering in Afghanistan and said Islamabad should learn from Afghanistan’s history. Click here to read more (external link).