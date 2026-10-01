Textbook and Teacher Shortages Hit Schools as Students Say Taliban Prioritize Turbans Over Education

8am: In conversations with the Hasht-e Subh Daily, these students also named ineffective teaching methods, a lack of attention from some teachers to lessons and students, and a shortage of classrooms, laboratories, drinking water, standard toilets, and desks and chairs as other problems facing schools. They also say that in some government boys’ schools, principals emphasize wearing traditional clothing and turbans instead of focusing on education. According to them, students at some schools have been warned that they will face expulsion or punishment if they do not wear the designated clothing and turban. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has also warned that the education crisis in Afghanistan is not limited to the exclusion of girls from education, and that the quality of education is also facing serious problems. Click here to read more (external link).