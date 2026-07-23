Pakistan Rejects Amnesty Report, Accuses Taliban Of Misusing Hospitals

Afghanistan International: The Pakistani military rejected Amnesty International’s report on an air strike on a treatment centre in Kabul that killed civilians, accusing the Taliban of using hospitals and medical facilities as blind spots for terrorist activity. The Pakistani military on Thursday, 23 July, described Amnesty International’s report as baseless. Amnesty International said on Wednesday that a Pakistani air strike on the Omid Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Kabul on 16 March 2026, which killed at least 269 civilians, should be investigated as a possible war crime. The organisation said it had found no evidence supporting the Pakistani military’s claim that the centre was being used to store weapons, ammunition or for other military purposes. Click here to read more (external link).

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