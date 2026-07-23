Nineteen years after his death, King Zahir’s legacy remains debated

Amu: Nineteen years after the death of Mohammad Zahir Shah, Afghanistan’s last king, his nearly four-decade reign remains one of the country’s most debated chapters, remembered by supporters as a period of stability and gradual reform and criticized by others as an era marked by poverty, slow modernization and missed opportunities. Zahir Shah died on Aug. 1, 2007, at the age of 92 and was buried on Maranjan Hill in Kabul. He ruled Afghanistan from 1933 until 1973, making him the country’s longest-serving monarch. Click here to read more (external link).