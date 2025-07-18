Moscow’s Recognition of the Taliban Will Backfire

Niloar Sakhi via FP: Recognizing Afghanistan’s extremist leaders will fuel radicalism. Nearly four years after the Taliban’s reconquest of Afghanistan, Moscow has formally recognized the Taliban regime as the legitimate government of Afghanistan—a move that has been welcomed by China. Moscow’s decision is an invitation for other states in the region, from China to India to Iran, to follow suit in recognizing the Taliban. But it may also backfire on Russia. Click here to read more (external link).