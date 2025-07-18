UN experts urge immediate halt to deportations of Afghan migrants

Amu: UN human rights experts, including special rapporteur Richard Bennett, on Friday condemned the mass forced returns of Afghan nationals from Iran and Pakistan, calling the scale of deportations “staggering” and warning that Afghanistan remains unsafe for returnees, nearly four years after the Taliban seized power. “Returns must be halted immediately,” the experts said. “Afghanistan is not a safe country for returnees, given the constantly deteriorating human rights situation since the Taliban seized control.” The experts warned that returnees—many of them refugees—face real threats of persecution, violent reprisals, and severe hardship. They pointed to growing dangers for former government employees, security personnel, human rights defenders, journalists, and members of ethnic and religious minorities. Click here to read more (external link).

