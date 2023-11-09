Khorasani, a Taliban Commander, Arrests Two Nephews of Former National Security Chief of Panjshir

8am: Sources in Kabul city report that Abdul Hamid Khorasani, one of the Taliban commanders, has arrested two nephews of Engineer Ali, the former National Security Chief of the previous government in Panjshir. Sources on Monday, May 22, speaking to Hasht-e Subh, state that Khorasani, along with 20 of his fighters, stormed the house of Engineer Ali’s brother in the eleventh district of Kabul six days ago and brutally beat and abducted his 16- and 17-year-old nephews. These two adolescents are named Mohammad Musa and Idris. According to sources’ claims, they have been subjected to severe torture and humiliation, including electric shocks. Click here to read more (external link).