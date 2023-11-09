Over 500 deceased Afghan migrants transferred from Iran to Afghanistan in 6 months

Khaama: Abdullah Riyaz, the head of the Migration Affairs Department in Nimruz province, told Tolonews that most of the migrants whose bodies have been transferred to Afghanistan through Nimruz over the past six months have tragically lost their lives in road accidents and while illegally crossing the Iran border. According to him, Afghan migrants have lost their lives in various events, including traffic accidents, while attempting perilous journeys along smuggling routes. Click here to read more (external link).

