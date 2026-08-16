Juma Khan Fateh Rejects Meeting with Fasihuddin Fitrat

8am: Local sources say that Juma Khan Fateh has rejected a meeting with Fasihuddin Fitrat, the Taliban’s chief of army staff, and clashes between fighters from the two sides are continuing in Badakhshan. Sources told the Hasht-e Subh Daily on Sunday, August 16, that following the rejection of the meeting, a verbal dispute broke out between Fasihuddin Fitrat and the Taliban commander. The sources say fighting is continuing in the Doabgi area, while both sides have also fired heavy weapons from Nusay toward Delwakh. Click here to read more (external link).

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