formats

Araghchi: Iran Has No Restrictions on Issuing Visas to Afghan Citizens

·

Khaama: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran has no restrictions on issuing visas to Afghan citizens and that the Foreign Ministry is ready to cooperate in facilitating the visa process. Araghchi said Iran also wants to expand trade, cross-border travel and economic cooperation with Afghanistan, emphasizing that many issues affecting communities along the two countries’ border could be addressed through direct engagement between neighboring regions. Click here to read more (external link).

More

Leave a comment