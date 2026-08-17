Afghanistan A names 15-member squad for 2026 Asian Games

Amu: The Afghanistan Cricket Board has named a 15-member Afghanistan A squad for the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with Darwish Rasooli set to captain the side. The cricket competition is scheduled to run from Sept. 24 to Oct. 3, according to the board. The Afghanistan A side, also known as AfghanAbdalyan, includes experienced players Najibullah Zadran and Karim Janat alongside several emerging cricketers who recently competed in the 11th edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League. Click here to read more (external link).

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