ISIS Resembles the Taliban

8am: Now that the Taliban is the dominant force in Afghanistan, ISIS-K is playing the role that the Taliban once played against the Western-backed government: an archenemy that focuses more on violence and rabid terrorism than anything else, to challenge the opponent with complete ruthlessness. In this way, the Taliban, being widely criticized due to the bad management of the Zanda-Jan district tragedy, are under more pressure due to their inability to provide security for the Shia worshipers in Baghlan Province. That is when they always present global security as one of their achievements to the people of Afghanistan and the world. Most importantly, ISIS-K now challenges the Taliban’s boast of “providing national security” and while it quenches its thirst for anti-Shia by killing Shiites, it increases the Shia community’s anger towards the Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).