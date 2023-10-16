Conflict Erupts Between Taliban Factions in Ghor Province

8am: Sources from the region stated on Monday evening, October 16th, that the Tajik and Pashtun factions within the Taliban engaged in a confrontation within the security command area of the group in Ghor province. According to the sources, tensions between the Tajik and Pashtun factions escalated from verbal exchanges at the entrance gate of the Ghor security command to a physical altercation. Recently, in a clash between Pashtun and Tajik factions of the Taliban in the village of Masjid-e Safid in the Baharak district of Takhar province, five Pashtun Taliban fighters were killed, and two other members of the group were injured as a result of the conflict. Click here to read more (external link).