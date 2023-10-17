IOC to monitor support for women’s cricket in Afghanistan ahead of LA 2028

Ariana: Will the International Olympic Committee (IOC) allow the Afghanistan men’s cricket team to participate at the 2028 Los Angeles Games in the absence of a women’s team? IOC president Thomas Bach has said the governing body will continue to “monitor very closely” how much access and support women receive to play sport in the country. The Afghanistan question was put to Bach on Monday at a media briefing in Mumbai, immediately after IOC members voted in favor of T20 cricket featuring at the LA Games in five years, ESPNCricinfo.com reported. Afghanistan are the only Full Member country to not have a women’s cricket team, despite it being a key criteria for ICC membership. Click here to read more (external link).

