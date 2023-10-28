Invasion of Privacy: Parwan Province Residents Speak Out Against Taliban Moral Police

8am: Some Parwan province residents have filed complaints about the severe conduct of the Taliban’s Moral Police in specific areas of the province. They allege that the Moral Police, on occasion, engage in insulting, belittling, and even physically assaulting individuals. According to their accounts, these Taliban members publicly shame and mock young men for shaving their beards and using derogatory language towards women. Parwan residents view these actions by the Taliban’s Moral Police as intrusions into their personal lives and violations of their privacy. They assert that the ongoing situation has caused them profound distress. Click here to read more (external link).