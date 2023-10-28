Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Deadly Kabul Blast

By RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi

The Islamic State extremist group has claimed responsibility for an explosion in a Shi’ite neighborhood of Kabul that killed four people on October 26. The group claimed on its Telegram channel on October 27 that it had placed a parcel bomb “in a room where Shi’ites gather” in the Afghan capital’s Dasht-e-Barchi area. Islamic State, which considers Shi’ites heretics, has carried out several deadly attacks in the same neighborhood in recent years, targeting schools, mosques, and gyms.

