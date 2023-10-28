Afghan MMA Fighter Wali Hotak defeats Kazakh opponent

Khaama: This match took place on Friday, within the “MTKF” organization in the city of Moscow. Mr. Hotak defeated his Kyrgyzstani opponent, Makat Abdulqadir, in a thrilling showdown last night. Notably, Wali Hotak secured victory over his Kazakhstani opponent in the second round, utilizing a submission move to clinch the win. Interestingly, Mr. Hotak chose to compete in this match under the flag of Russia, though he did not provide a specific explanation for this decision. Click here to read more (external link).